74-year-old suburban man charged with child pornography

A 74-year-old Lombard man is in custody after being charged with a series of child pornography charges.

James J. Murphy is facing 11 felony charges of possessing child pornography on video.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and the Lombard Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at Murphy’s following an undercover Internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files.

Child pornography files were then found on Murphy’s digital electronics.

Murphy has a bond hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.