77-year-old man shot while driving in Fuller Park

An elderly man was shot while driving Monday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 77-year-old was driving eastbound around 7:44 p.m. in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting toward him, according to police

He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and drove himself to th University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

