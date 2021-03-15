782 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths reported in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials Monday reported 782 new COVID-19 cases along with with 12 additional deaths.

Additionally, 62,508 vaccine doses were administered Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

So far, over 4.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois, health officials said, with an average of 102,147 shots doled out per day over the last week.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen a total of 1,210,113 cases of COVID-19 and 20,955 deaths, health officials said.

As of Sunday night, 1,112 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 227 people were in the ICU and 95 were on ventilators.