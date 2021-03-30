8 arrested after shots fired at Oak Lawn Hilton

Police in Oak Lawn arrested eight people Tuesday after shots were fired outside a hotel in the southwest suburb.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after midnight at the Hilton Hotel, 9333 S. Cicero Ave., and stopped two vehicles that were trying to leave the area, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.

Eight adults were arrested, and two handguns were recovered along with several shell casings, police said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which was the result of an altercation between a man and a group of people who were outside the hotel, police said.

Charges were pending. Oak Lawn police were investigating.