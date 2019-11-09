8 hurt in Dan Ryan crash in Pilsen

A three-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Pilsen injured several people Saturday.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 at 18th Street, Illinois State Police said.

Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital, and another was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, state police and the Chicago Fire Department said. They were all in serious-to-critical condition.

Five other people took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said.