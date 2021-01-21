8 more cold-related deaths reported in Cook County

Eight more cold-related deaths were announced Thursday in Cook County, bringing the total number of deaths this season to 22.

A 69-year-old man died Tuesday after an accidental fall in Hickory Hills, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was found in the 9200 block of 84th Avenue and was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed he died of a blunt force injury to the head from the fall and possible cold exposure.

A week earlier, a 57-year-old man died of hypothermia from cold exposure in Evanston, the medical examiner’s said. He was found Jan. 12 on Austin Street and Elmwood Avenue and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Dec. 29, a woman, 55, was found in the 6000 block of Melrose Street and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the medical examiner’s office said. Autopsy results showed she died of cold exposure and diabetes as a contributing factor. Her death was ruled an accident.

A 59-year-old man was found dead Dec. 19 in the 8600 block of South Pulaski Road, the medical examiner’s office said. Autopsy results determined that he died of a drug overdose and cold exposure.

On Dec. 1, a 77-year-old man died in the 17900 block of Exchange Avenue in Lansing, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy said he died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with cold exposure and diabetes as a contributing factor.

A man, 31, also died of a drug overdose and cold exposure Nov. 17 in the 3400 block of Linder Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

A 61-year-man also died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. He died Nov. 10 in the 1700 block of West Algonquin Road in suburban Mount Prospect.

On Oct. 29, a 42-year-old man died from hypothermia due to cold exposure, the medical examiner’s office said. He was found in the 1500 block of 74th Street and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Last season, the medical examiner’s office recorded 37 cold-related deaths between Nov. 1, 2019 and Feb. 26, 2020.