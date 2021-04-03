8 people shot overnight in Chicago

Eight people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 10:05 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 29-year-old man brought himself to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

On Saturday, a 57-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was standing outside about 12:20 a.m. in the 6900 block of South State Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stable, police said.

A man was shot at a gas station early Saturday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was attempting to pump gas at a gas station about 1:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when people inside a green-colored SUV began shouting gang slogans and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the hand and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stable, police said.

Police did not immediately know how many people were inside the SUV.

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 2 a.m., the man was standing next to his vehicle in the 7200 block of North Clark Street when a silver-colored vehicle drove by him and someone from inside began firing shots, Chicago police said. He was struck on the foot and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

A 39-year-old woman was shot early Saturday in West Garfield Park.

The woman was walking in an alley about 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Madison Street when a male suspect approached her and fired shots, Chicago police said. She was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the Loop.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle about 3:30 a.m. on Lower Wacker Drive when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was shot in the knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stable.

A 25-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 5:15 a.m., the man was in the 5000 block of West Deming Place when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately have details on the incident.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a man was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

The 54-year-old was standing near a home about 7:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, police said. He was listed in serious condition, according to police.

Thirty-six people were shot, 4 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.