8 shot, 4 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Four people were killed and four more were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

The latest two homicides happened within five minutes of each other Tuesday afternoon on the West Side.

About 12:48 p.m., a 25-year-old man was in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died hours later.

Minutes earlier, a 33-year-old man was killed in Austin.

He was shot multiple times in the back about 12:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North Latrobe Street, according to Chicago police. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two more people were killed within about 10 minutes of each other Tuesday morning.

In West Garfield Park, a 27-year-old man was shot in the back about 2:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Ten minutes earlier, two men were shot, one fatally, in South Shore.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 2:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 68th Street when someone fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

One man, 27, was grazed by a bullet to his head and refused treatment, police said. The second man, whose age is unknown, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a person was seriously wounded in a drive-by Tuesday evening in Old Irving Park.

The male was stopped at a red light about 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road when a vehicle pulled up next to him and the people inside started flashing gang signs, Chicago police said. One of the passengers opened fire at his car, striking him in the neck.

He was rushed to Swedish Covenant Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was grazed in Chatham.

The man, 24, heard shots and felt a bullet graze his hand about 8:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said. He went to Jackson Park Hospital for treatment, and was listed in good condition.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

He was in the street about 2:45 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right side and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

On Monday, citywide shootings left two people dead and five more wounded.