8 suspects stole $66,000 worth of merchandise from Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook mall

Police are searching for eight males who stole $66,000 worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store in the Northbrook Court Mall.

At about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Northbrook police were dispatched to the mall for a retail theft from the Louis Vuitton store.

According to police, eight males entered the store and stole several purses and luggage valued at about $66,000.

The offenders were no longer on scene when officers arrived.

The offenders were captured on cellphone video running out of the store, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.