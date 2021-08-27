8 wounded, including 2 children, Thursday in Chicago shootings

At least eight people, including a 14 and 17-year-old, were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Two people were shot in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., a 25-year-old man was in the 7000 block of South State Street, when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said. A second person, a 38-year-old woman, was inside a nail salon nearby and was struck in the right calf, police said.

The man was struck in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in good condition, police said. The woman was taken to the same hospital, also in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in his home in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The teen was in the living room in the first block of East 119th Street when someone outside fired shots through the front window, police said.

A bullet struck him in the abdomen and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in South Shore.

The teen was walking in the 6900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he was shot in the calf about 5 a.m., police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Four others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Three people were killed and one wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.