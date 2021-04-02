8-year-old mistakenly vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccine site in Dallas County

article

An 8-year-old received a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Dallas County.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that an error allowed an 8-year-old to get an appointment through the county’s registration site.

The child was vaccinated at the Grand Prairie/Irving site.

Jenkins said the issue that allowed the 8-year-old to get an appointment has been addressed, and they are still asking people to sign up for the vaccine on the county site.

The county’s IT department is also working with another organization to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

As of Monday, Texans over the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.