8-year-old among 2 hit by gunfire in Round Lake Beach: police

An 8-year-old and a 26-year-old were struck by gunfire in Round Lake Beach Saturday night.

Round Lake Beach police responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Meadow Green Lane around 8:40 p.m. and found two wounded victims.

The victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it's too early to determine if the victims were shot directly or if the bullet ricocheted off something else and hit them.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.