8-year-old brings loaded handgun magazine to Evanston school: police

An 8-year-old boy admitted to a teacher Tuesday morning that he brought a loaded handgun magazine to school.

At about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Evanston police responded to Lincolnwood School, located in the 2600 block of Colfax Street, for a handgun magazine that was recovered.

When officers arrived, they learned that an 8-year-old boy informed a teacher that he had a loaded handgun magazine in his school bag, police said.

The magazine was recovered and the school was placed on lockdown.

The school was checked for firearms, but none were located, police said.

It was determined that the magazine was from a handgun that belonged to a family member of the child. The handgun was turned over to police, who believe the juvenile had no intent to cause harm.

The juvenile was released to his family and will not be referred to juvenile court.