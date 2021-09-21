8-year-old girl allegedly abducted by mother in Dearborn Park: police

article

Police are seeking the public's help in locating an 8-year-old girl missing from Dearborn Park who they believe was abducted by her mother, who does not have custody rights.

Aubri Morgan was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. at 1212 South Plymouth Ct., police said.

Sole custody of Aubri belongs to her father, Andre Morgan, but police belive she is with her mother, Reshanna Jones.

Jones may be driving a gray Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Aubri stands at 3-foot-6 and 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to a missing person alert.

If located, pleace contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.