8-year-old girl dies after being shot in the head by known offender in Portage Park; offender also shot

An eight-year-old girl was fatally shot in Portage Park Saturday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., a known offender approached a group in the 3500 block of North Long and produced a handgun, police said.

At that time, the offender shot an eight-year-old girl in the head.

Another person at the scene then got into a physical altercation with the offender to attempt to disarm him.

During the struggle, the offender was shot in the face.

The girl was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The offender was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

At this time, police have not released how the offender was known to the group.

Area detectives are investigating.