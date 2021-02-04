80 more COVID-19 vaccination sites added in Illinois
Eighty more COVID-19 vaccination sites were added in Illinois Thursday, raising the total number of sites to 390.
The new sites include 78 additional Walgreens stores and a new Illinois National Guard-run sites in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Vaccines are currently being offered under Phase 1B, which includes people 65 and older, first responders and other essential workers.
Pharmacy Vaccination Site Locations
- Jewel-Osco – 92 locations
- Kroger – 17 locations
- Mariano’s – 6 locations
- Walgreens – 170 locations
Other Chicago-Area National Guard-Assisted Vaccination Sites
- Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
- Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island
- Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights
- Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero
- North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside
- Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago
- Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins
- John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago
- Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park
- Triton College – 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, T Building on the East Campus