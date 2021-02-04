80 more COVID-19 vaccination sites added in Illinois

Eighty more COVID-19 vaccination sites were added in Illinois Thursday, raising the total number of sites to 390.

The new sites include 78 additional Walgreens stores and a new Illinois National Guard-run sites in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Vaccines are currently being offered under Phase 1B, which includes people 65 and older, first responders and other essential workers.

CHICAGO'S COVID-19 TEST SITES CLOSE FOR WINTER STORM

Pharmacy Vaccination Site Locations

Jewel-Osco – 92 locations

Kroger – 17 locations

Mariano’s – 6 locations

Walgreens – 170 locations

Other Chicago-Area National Guard-Assisted Vaccination Sites