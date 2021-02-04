Expand / Collapse search

80 more COVID-19 vaccination sites added in Illinois

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
Sun-Times Media Wire

Illinois National Guard serving crucial role in vaccine distribution

Major General Richard Neely, Illinois National Guard Commander, talks about their efforts to assist in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the state.

Eighty more COVID-19 vaccination sites were added in Illinois Thursday, raising the total number of sites to 390.

The new sites include 78 additional Walgreens stores and a new Illinois National Guard-run sites in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Vaccines are currently being offered under Phase 1B, which includes people 65 and older, first responders and other essential workers.

CHICAGO'S COVID-19 TEST SITES CLOSE FOR WINTER STORM

Pharmacy Vaccination Site Locations

  • Jewel-Osco – 92 locations
  • Kroger – 17 locations
  • Mariano’s – 6 locations
  • Walgreens – 170 locations

Illinois lawmakers critical of Gov. Pritzker’s vaccine rollout

Illinois Senate Minority Leader Sen. Dan McConchie expresses his concerns with the state's coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Other Chicago-Area National Guard-Assisted Vaccination Sites

  • Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
  • Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island
  • Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights
  • Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero
  • North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside
  • Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago
  • Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins
  • John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago
  • Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park
  • Triton College – 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, T Building on the East Campus