Chicago’s COVID-19 test sites close for winter weather

Coronavirus testing sites in Chicago will be closed for "inclement weather" ahead of a winter storm and cold snap.

City-operated testing sites will remain closed from Friday until Wednesday, according to a notification from the city.

The city will be hit with up to 5 inches of snow starting Thursday afternoon in the third winter storm in two weeks, forecasters warned.

UP TO 5 INCHES OF SNOW TO START FALLING THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN CHICAGO

The storm will be followed deep freeze that’ll stretch into next week. Temperatures may not rise above the single digits, and wind chills may reach minus 30 degrees in what city officials called an "arctic blast."