Up to 5 inches of snow to start falling Thursday afternoon in Chicago

Chicago will be hit with up to 5 inches of snow starting Thursday afternoon in the third winter storm in two weeks.

The storm will be followed by a deep freeze that’ll stretch into next week, according to forecasters. Temperatures might not rise above the single digits, and wind chills may reach minus 30 degrees in what city officials called an "arctic blast."

The main danger Thursday is the heavy rate of snowfall, up to 2 inches per hour, which could hamper evening commuters. The majority of the snow was expected to fall between 2 and 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The metro area may see between 2 and 5 inches of snow, while the south suburbs could see an inch less and the northwest suburbs an inch more.

Along with strong winds up to 45 mph, the weather service said "it adds up to trouble" for the evening commute.

Transition from rain to snow

Before the snow, "a spit of rain" will hit the area starting around lunchtime, according to weather service meteorologist Lee Carlaw.

The rain will quickly transition to snow about 2 p.m., with brief but very heavy periods of snowfall, he said.

Along with quickly dropping temperatures, wet spots from the earlier rain could freeze and create slick surfaces.

Another danger is heavy wind and potential 45 mph gusts shortly after the storm. The wind will whip around the snow, limiting visibility for motorists, especially in open areas.

Wind chill conditions for Thursday. (Fox News / FOX News)

Deep freeze

When the snow tapers off Thursday evening, a cold front will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and single digits, with sub-zero lows expected overnight.

Friday’s high temperature will only reach into the teens, while the wind will make it feel more like zero degrees or colder. Overnight, the wind chill could drop to minus 20 degrees.

Expected precipitation totals through Friday. (Fox News)

Similar temperatures were expected Saturday and lasting into next week.

"It’s going to be an uncomfortable cold snap," Carlaw said. But he noted it wouldn’t be a record-breaker.

More rounds of snow coming

More snow was expected Saturday night, with several inches possible, and additional snow systems could hit the area next week.

"We’re in an active pattern," Carlaw said, adding that the area could expect snow every 12 to 18 hours into Monday.

That snow, however, was expected to be fluffier than the heavy, wet snow expected Thursday, Carlaw said.

The national forecast for Thursday, Feb. 4 (Fox News / FOX News)

Chicago’s COVID-19 test sites close

During the winter weather, Chicago’s coronavirus testing sites will remained closed due to "inclement weather."

City-operated testing sites will be closed from Friday until Wednesday, according to a notification from the city.