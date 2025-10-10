80-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Chicago-area crash: police

The Brief An 80-year-old woman from Wheeling was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning on eastbound Dundee Road at Lake Boulevard in Buffalo Grove. She was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, while the driver was not injured. Dundee Road was closed for several hours as police investigated; no charges or citations have been issued as the investigation continues.



An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in Buffalo Grove on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a female pedestrian on eastbound Dundee Road at Lake Boulevard.

The woman was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. The driver was not injured.

On Friday afternoon, Dundee Road remained closed between Buffalo Grove Road and Lake Boulevard as the crash investigation continued.

What's next:

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The investigation is still ongoing, with no charges or citations issued at this time.