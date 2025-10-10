80-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Chicago-area crash: police
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in Buffalo Grove on Friday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a female pedestrian on eastbound Dundee Road at Lake Boulevard.
The woman was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. The driver was not injured.
On Friday afternoon, Dundee Road remained closed between Buffalo Grove Road and Lake Boulevard as the crash investigation continued.
What's next:
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
The investigation is still ongoing, with no charges or citations issued at this time.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Buffalo Grove Police Department.