82-year-old man reported missing from Washington Park

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old man who was reported missing from Washington Park over the weekend.

Walter Williams was last seen Friday in the 5500 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Williams was wearing a navy blue jacket, navy blue pants and tan/navy blue shoes.

He is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.