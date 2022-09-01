83-year-old man shot while driving through Austin alley

An elderly man was shot while driving Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 83-year-old was driving through an alley around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue when he was shot by a gunman who was also in the alley, police said.

He suffered a graze wound to the torso and was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No ons is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.