9 armed robberies reported within 6 hours on Chicago's West Side

Nine armed robberies were reported within six hours on Chicago's West Side Monday morning.

In each incident, unknown offenders displayed a gun and then demanded money from food vendors and victims who were leaving for work in the morning hours, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

0-100 block of Western Avenue on May 22 at 4:17 a.m.

2400 block of West Polk Street on May 22 at 8:50 a.m.

700 block of South Karlov Avenue on May 22 at 9:20 a.m.

1800 block of South Leavitt Street on May 22 at 9:58 a.m.

2200 block of South Hoyne Street on May 22 at 10 a.m.

3900 block of West Van Buren Street on May 22 at 10 a.m.

2100 block of West 18th Street on May 22 at 10:05 a.m.

1200 block of South Campbell Avenue on May 22 at 10:15 a.m.

2700 block of South Polk Street on May 22 at 10:15 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are Black males, ranging in age from 16 to 21 years old. They were wearing black ski masks and black clothing.

The vehicle used in these crimes was an older model black Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a broken rear passenger window.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Four at (312) 746-8253