9 people and 1 dog homeless after fire in Evanston

Nine people and one dog were left homeless by a fire in Evanston on Saturday.

Firefighter said they got a call around 11:30 a.m. about a fire in a multi-family home at 1719 Hartrey Street.

Several occupants evacuated on their own, though four had to be helped out by firefighters. One firefighter was injured and treated at the scene.

The fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes. The building suffered moderate smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents and pet.