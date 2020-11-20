9 shot Thursday in Chicago

article

Nine people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including three wounded in a single attack in Humboldt Park.

The triple shooting happened about 3:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said. An 18-year-old man was struck in the elbow and a 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another man, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The latest reported attack left a 42-year-old man injured in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was driving about 11:10 p.m. in the first block of West 71st Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots, striking him in the back, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Minutes earlier, a 31-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 11:05 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Union Avenue, when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the right hand, police said. He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital in good condition and was set to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

About 9 p.m., an 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

He was riding in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West 55th Street when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A woman was shot and critically wounded about 10 minutes before that in Chatham on the South Side.

She was sitting in her car at a stoplight about 8:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West 83rd Street when a male approached and fired shots, striking her in the head, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Earlier Thursday morning, a 45-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in Austin on the West Side.

About 4:40 a.m., he was the passenger of a vehicle in the 1200 block of North Central Avenue, when someone fired shots at him from the street, police said. He was grazed by a bullet on his elbow. The man was treated at the scene and released.

In the day’s first reported attack, a man was wounded in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

He was traveling in a vehicle about 3:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Albany Avenue when he stopped at the side of the road, police said. Two people approached and one of them opened fire. The man was struck in the thigh and later took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.