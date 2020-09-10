9 shot Wednesday across Chicago

article

Nine people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent reported shooting wounded a man in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., he was in the 6100 block of South King Drive when someone unleashed gunfire, police said.

The 22-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About an hour prior a man was wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was on the sidewalk about 5:50 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone drove up in a vehicle and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the chest and back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Fifty minutes before then a man was shot in Fernwood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was in the back of a home about 5 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Perry Avenue when shots rang out, police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

About the same time a man was hurt in a shooting in Bridgeport on the South Side.

He was in a vehicle about 4:49 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Lyman Street when someone fired shots, police said.

The 20-year-old was grazed in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was standing about 4:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Central Park Avenue when someone opened fire from a vehicle, police said.

The man was struck in the legs and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A teenage boy was injured in a shooting early Wednesday in Burnside on the South Side.

The 17-year-old told investigators he was inside a home at 8:33 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit, according to police. It was not immediately clear where the shots came from.

He suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday near Jackson Park on the South Side.

Just after midnight, the 17-year-old was walking in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he heard shots ring out, and felt one strike his arm, police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

One person was killed and two others wounded Tuesday in Chicago.