9-year-old girl hit by vehicle near Roseland grade school

A 9-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Monday morning outside a grade school in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at 109th Street and Wentworth Avenue, steps from Mildred Lavisso Elementary School, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

She was taken in good condition to Roseland Community Hospital, a Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman said.

About an hour earlier, a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle near Midway Airport.