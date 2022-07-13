9-year-old girl who died after drowning in Lake Michigan at Gary beach identified

A 9-year-old girl who died after a drowning incident at a beach in Gary, Indiana Tuesday has been identified.

Tianna Hatten, of Hammond, Indiana, died from asphyxia due to drowning, officials said. The death was ruled an accident.

At about 2:10 p.m Tuesday, Gary Beach Patrol and Gary Fire Department units were notified of a drowning near Marquette Park Beach.

Officials say a witness at the beach saw two female children struggling in the water in an unguarded portion of the beach.

Beachgoers were able to pull one of the children from the water, but the other girl could not be found, officials said.

A helicopter from the Lake County Sheriff's Department performed an overhead search and was able to spot the girl and direct officers in the water to her, police said.

Hatten was located and taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other girl, identified as a 14-year-old, was also taken to Gary Methodist where she was treated and released.