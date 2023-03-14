911 call captures Aurora girl's efforts to save mother's life: 'You are being so brave'

The City of Aurora will honor a quick-thinking 9-year-old for saving her mother's life in February.

Aria Lamen will be recognized during a city council meeting Tuesday for the actions she took to rescue her mother Caron during a medical emergency, city officials said in a statement.

Last month while Aria was home alone with her mother, Caron suddenly passed out while her daughter was working on her homework, the statement said.

After first calling her dad, Aria called 911 and calmly explained the situation to the dispatcher as she kept an eye on her mom, who was breathing but unable to communicate.

City officials said the call likely saved her mother's life.

"She handled herself better than most adults would," said Aurora 911 Dispatcher Traci Whalen, who has served 30 years in Aurora. "It was one of the best calls in my career."

Paramedics rushed Caron to the hospital, where she spent the next 16 days before returning home.

"I’m just so proud of her," Caron said. "I could not be here today had it not been for her courage and calmness."

Aria, who is also a Girl Scout, will receive a special recognition for her bravery during an award presentation at Aurora's city council meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.