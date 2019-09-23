911 calls released after SUV plows through Woodfield Mall

For the first time since a man barreled his car through the glass doors near Sears inside Woodfield Mall, we are hearing the 911 calls that poured into dispatchers.

The 22-year-old Palatine man behind the wheel of the SUV is now in a mental health facility. It is unknown how long he will be there, and police say he will not face charges until he is released.

Schaumburg police said no one was hit by the car on Friday, but three people did suffer very minor injuries.

In one 911 call, a woman said people were running for their lives.

"There is a maniac driving through the mall! All the way to the other section, everyone is evacuating the building,” she said.

FOX 32 News exclusively obtained the dispatcher radio traffic. At first, Schaumburg police thought they could be responding to a shooting at Woodfield. But that turned out to not be the case.

An off-duty Chicago police officer who was at the mall took the suspect into custody.