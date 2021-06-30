Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:45 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Advisory
from WED 10:08 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

911 calls released from the night a tornado tore through the Chicago suburbs

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

911 calls from night of suburban Chicago tornado released

Frantic 911 calls were released from the night an EF3 tornado tore through Naperville and Woodridge.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Frantic 911 calls were released from the night an EF3 tornado tore through Naperville and Woodridge.

Incredibly, no one was killed by the nighttime tornado.

MORE: Suburban kids raise $1,400 for Red Cross after EF3 tornado

A few people were hurt, but will be okay. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Hundreds of homes were damaged in the storm, and more than a dozen were destroyed.

However, it is unlikely either town will meet the threshold to qualify for federal disaster aid.