911 calls released from the night a tornado tore through the Chicago suburbs

Frantic 911 calls were released from the night an EF3 tornado tore through Naperville and Woodridge.

Incredibly, no one was killed by the nighttime tornado.

A few people were hurt, but will be okay.

Hundreds of homes were damaged in the storm, and more than a dozen were destroyed.

However, it is unlikely either town will meet the threshold to qualify for federal disaster aid.