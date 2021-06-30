911 calls released from the night a tornado tore through the Chicago suburbs
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Frantic 911 calls were released from the night an EF3 tornado tore through Naperville and Woodridge.
Incredibly, no one was killed by the nighttime tornado.
A few people were hurt, but will be okay.
Hundreds of homes were damaged in the storm, and more than a dozen were destroyed.
However, it is unlikely either town will meet the threshold to qualify for federal disaster aid.