Two tornadoes hit suburban Chicago on Saturday, National Weather Service confirms

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that two tornadoes hit suburban Chicago on Saturday.

The tornado that passed through Crete on Saturday was an EF0 with winds of 70 miles per hour. A second twister with peak winds of 75 miles per hour roared through Dyer and Schererville. One woman was injured in Northwest Indiana when a tree fell on her.

A third tornado Saturday in Chatsworth, far south of Chicago, was an EF0.

On Friday, an EF1 tornado hit Danforth, Illinois.

All these tornadoes came on the heels of a tornado on June 20 that killed an unborn baby in Woodridge. In Woodridge and in Naperville, several other people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged.

