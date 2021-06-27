Expand / Collapse search

Two tornadoes hit suburban Chicago on Saturday, National Weather Service confirms

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Dyer
Woman injured by falling tree as storms plow through Indiana and Illinois

Crete fire officials shot cell phone video of a funnel cloud seen around 2pm. Much of the day many roads became impassable, driving visibility was poor and lots of trees were submerged. Nate Rodgers reports.

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that two tornadoes hit suburban Chicago on Saturday.

The tornado that passed through Crete on Saturday was an EF0 with winds of 70 miles per hour. A second twister with peak winds of 75 miles per hour roared through Dyer and Schererville. One woman was injured in Northwest Indiana when a tree fell on her.

A third tornado Saturday in Chatsworth, far south of Chicago, was an EF0.

Tornadoes confirmed in Crete, Illinois and Dyer, Indiana

On Friday, an EF1 tornado hit Danforth, Illinois.

All these tornadoes came on the heels of a tornado on June 20 that killed an unborn baby in Woodridge. In Woodridge and in Naperville, several other people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged.

Funnel cloud near Crete, Illinois on Saturday afternoon

Jonathan Mathison says he filmed this funnel cloud south of Manhattan towards Peotone, Manteno and Crete.


 