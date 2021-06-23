Naperville EF-3 tornado: A look at the damage left behind

article

A tornado touched down in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois at 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 – leaving a path of destruction stretching through several neighborhoods in the area.

Over 130 homes were damaged and several people injured in the event Sunday night, and the cleanup is expected to continue in the days and weeks to come.

Here is a look at some of the damage across the area. You can see the area is littered with debris and damaged homes. A few homes were nearly or completely destroyed.

Naperville, IL

The damage left behind by the tornado is a reminder of what a tornado can do and why you need to be in your safe place during a tornado warning. We are currently in peak severe weather season, so make sure you're prepared by having multiple alert systems ready such as having a weather radio and your cell phone charged, on and enabled with emergency alerts.

