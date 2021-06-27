GoFundMe to help family who lost unborn baby in suburban Chicago tornado raises $123,000

article

A GoFundMe to help a family who lost an unborn baby in last week's tornado has raised more than $123,000.

Katie Wilson was seven months pregnant. She and her husband and their four-year-old daughter rushed into the basement of their Woodridge home on June 20 as the tornado rolled through.

A tree smashed through the house and landed on Katie. She was severely injured and her baby son did not survive. Katie has since been transferred to the University of Chicago.

A GoFundMe created by her aunt is meant to pay for medical expenses and funeral costs for the baby.

