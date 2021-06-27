Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
14
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

GoFundMe to help family who lost unborn baby in suburban Chicago tornado raises $123,000

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Woodridge
FOX 32 Chicago
article

WOODRIDGE, Illinois - A GoFundMe to help a family who lost an unborn baby in last week's tornado has raised more than $123,000.

Katie Wilson was seven months pregnant. She and her husband and their four-year-old daughter rushed into the basement of their Woodridge home on June 20 as the tornado rolled through.

A tree smashed through the house and landed on Katie. She was severely injured and her baby son did not survive. Katie has since been transferred to the University of Chicago.

A GoFundMe created by her aunt is meant to pay for medical expenses and funeral costs for the baby. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Tornado sweeps through Woodridge, causing extensive damage

Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago, damaging more than 100 homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries.


 