Resource center in Woodridge to offer tornado relief for residents

There's more relief coming to those impacted by Sunday's tornado in suburban Chicago.

The Red Cross will be establishing a Multi-Agency Resource Center this weekend in Woodridge to provide services to those who need it.

"With this one-stop relief shop in DuPage – along with its online counterpart for those who can’t travel – my administration is bringing all available state resources right to the people who need them most," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The resource center will be located at Thomas Jefferson Junior High, 7200 Janes Avenue in Woodridge.

A house on the 2700 block of Jonquil Lane suffered severe damage on June 21, 2021 after a tornado came through the area in Woodridge, Illinois. (Jon Durr/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The facility will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You must bring photo identification and proof of address.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service determined that multiple tornadoes struck DuPage County on Sunday, including an EF-3 storm. The severe weather damaged more than 230 homes and caused at least 11 injuries and one fatality.