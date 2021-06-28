Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:30 PM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Suburban kids raise $1,400 for Red Cross after EF3 tornado

By
Published 
Naperville
FOX 32 Chicago

Neighborhood lemonade stand raises $1,400 for tornado victims

The cleanup and repairs in the aftermath of last week's tornado continue in the western suburbs – and so do the various efforts to pitch in and help. Even kids are doing their part.

NAPERVILLE

When life gives you lemons, as it did for so many last week, there is always the proverbial option of making lemonade – which is exactly what some local kids did over the weekend.

Clark, his mom Michelle, and Clark’s buddy Markus joined FOX 32 News on Monday to tell us about their lemonade stand, which netted nearly $1,400 – all of which will go to the American Red Cross.

The whole neighborhood supported the effort, and mom admits to see the kids band together for a common cause was heartwarming.

"It was impressive," she said.

