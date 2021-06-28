Suburban kids raise $1,400 for Red Cross after EF3 tornado

The cleanup and repairs in the aftermath of last week's tornado continue in the western suburbs – and so do the various efforts to pitch in and help. Even kids are doing their part.

When life gives you lemons, as it did for so many last week, there is always the proverbial option of making lemonade – which is exactly what some local kids did over the weekend.

Clark, his mom Michelle, and Clark’s buddy Markus joined FOX 32 News on Monday to tell us about their lemonade stand, which netted nearly $1,400 – all of which will go to the American Red Cross.

The whole neighborhood supported the effort, and mom admits to see the kids band together for a common cause was heartwarming.

"It was impressive," she said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP