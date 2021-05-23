943 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, 24 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 943 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths, on Sunday.

Currently, 65 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,375,508 cases, including 22,623 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,200 specimens for a total of 24,233,267.

As of Saturday night, 1,417 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 16-22, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16-22, 2021 is 2.8%.

On Saturday, 60,746 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.