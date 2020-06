article

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 95 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 6,018.

Another 797 cases of the coronavirus were also reported, with the total number of cases in the state now at 129,212, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Also Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said 35 more people died of COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths in the county to 4,092.