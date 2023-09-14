96-year-old woman sexually assaulted at East Chicago nursing home by registered sex offender: attorneys

An investigation is underway at an East Chicago nursing home where a 96-year-old grandmother says she was sexually assaulted by another resident.

The incident allegedly happened at Harbor Health and Rehab located at 5025 McCook Ave.

The suspect in the assault is a 90-year-old man, who is a registered sex offender.

Attorneys say nursing home staff saw the assault happening and stopped it, but the family is demanding more.

"What's particularly concerning to us is we don't understand how the facility has never notified any of its residents as we understand it of the existence of a sexual predator amongst them," the family's attorney said.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the nursing home for a response, but has not heard back.

