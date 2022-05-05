'A Pint for Kim': Blood drive near Wrigley supports Naperville woman who died of cancer in 2020

Right next to Wrigley Field on Thursday, the focus wasn’t baseball but blood.

A mobile blood drive set up next to the Friendly Confines was getting donations from people in the Cubs organization and Marquee Sports Network.

It's part of the movement called "A Pint for Kim" — a donation effort named after Kim Sandford who died in 2020 and had many blood transfusions during her fight against cancer.

"We realized very quickly just how important blood donations are to just, you know, cancer patients, let alone trauma victims and anyone else who needs transfusions," said Rob Sandford, Kim’s husband.

"It’s definitely a mix of emotions. We get so excited. She would be so proud of what we are doing," said Kristyn Benedyk, Kim’s sister.

About 20 people donated Thursday.

The big event happens Saturday at Aurora Municipal Airport when the goal is to break the record for the most blood donations in a single day at one spot.

More information can be found at apintforkim.com.