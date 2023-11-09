Condo's surprising contents reveal World War II hero and Chicago luminary

Historical photos led a Florida condo owner to Chicago.

The photos belonged to a famous man who helped shape the country.

It was Suzi McCreery's first home of her own: a furnished condo in Palm Springs, Florida.

The previous owner had died and left more than McCreery could even imagine.

"A part of the contents of this condo along with a lot of antiques and art were these old military photos," said McCreery.

The photos were of Lt. General Milton J. Foreman, a former Chicago alderman, World War II hero, founder of the American Legion and leader of the Illinois National Guard.

She had uncovered an encyclopedia of Chicago history.

"It was kind of like an unfinished puzzle, and it still is really," said McCreery.

She was able to determine that the woman who previously owned the condo was married to Foreman's great-nephew. In addition to the photos, there were military accolades and personal letters.

"When the Chicago fire came, I know his father lost everything and I know he went to work very, very young himself taking care of his mother and his four sisters," said McCreery.

Foreman died in 1935 at his home on State Street. He had no children.

"It was clear that he was a self-sacrificing man for his mother, for his sisters, he loved animals, he even had a sense of humor," said McCreery.

She hopes this story will help connect her with Foreman's relatives in Chicago. And, when she finds them, she hopes to share decades of research.

If you have a connection to Forman's relatives, you can connect with Suzi at suzimccreery@gmail.com.