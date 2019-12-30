AAA offering free ‘Tow to Go’ service during New Year's celebrations

article

New Year's Eve is just one day away and, unfortunately, what should be a time for celebrating often becomes deadly. That's why AAA is offering people a safe ride home.

The company is once again teaming up with Budweiser to offer its “Tow to Go” program to promote safe driving and encourage motorists to plan ahead. The free service launches Monday, December 30 and ends at 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 2.

Anyone, whether they are a AAA customer or not, can get a free ride home. They'll even tow your car.

The tow is good with a 10-mile radius, and available for anyone – even non-AAA members. The company said they will also drive you home, but the option should be used as a last resort.

The company has been offering the free service during major holidays. They said the response time is based on the availability for its drivers and tow trucks, and whether there is a high call volume.

LINK: For more information on the Tow to Go program, head to AAA's website.

The service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather events.

According to AAA, New Year's is the deadliest holiday on U.S. roadways. In 2017, nearly 1,000 people were killed during the 3-day period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Thirty-one percent of those deaths involved drunk drivers.

"Tow to Go" is available for drivers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and parts of Indiana. Those who are interested should dial 855-286 -9246.