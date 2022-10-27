'Abortion is on the ballot': Illinois Planned Parenthood launches campaign for midterm elections

Planned parenthood is declaring November, "Roe-vember."

"Make no mistake about it, abortion is on the ballot in November," said Jennifer Welch, Chair of the Planned Parenthood Illinois Action PAC.

The nationwide campaign is in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had protected abortion rights for nearly 50 years.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

While Democrats, nationwide, received a boost in the polls earlier this summer, momentum is now fading with two weeks until the midterm election.

"Abortion as a topic has been down in the polls, compared to issues like the economy, inflation, even immigration and crime. Some of those things that Republicans have focused on," said Francesca Chambers of USA Today.

President Joe Biden was in New York Thursday defending the state of the economy.