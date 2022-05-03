Lightfoot promises Chicago will be safe haven for women seeking abortion
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city will be an “island of reproductive freedom” if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Louisiana bill would make abortion a homicide. Would Plan B be illegal, too?
A Louisiana committee has approved a measure that would make abortion a crime of homicide, but opponents fear that's not all the legislation would do.
Pro-life nonprofits in Illinois preparing for Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade
Kirt Wiggins, president of Caring Network Illinois, talks about the services they offer women with unplanned pregnancies and how they plan to adapt if Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level.
Non-scalable fence erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue
A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following concerns about protesters and demonstrations.
What to make of the leaked Supreme Court draft and the future of Roe v. Wade
Artemus Ward from Northern Illinois University returns to Good Day Chicago to share his perspective on what is next for the Supreme Court and the future of abortion access in the United States.
Chicagoans protest, celebrate possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
A protest was held in downtown Chicago Tuesday with people calling for the right to choose, while a local group is applauding the US Supreme Court’s potential move.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Pritzker, Lightfoot pledge to keep abortion access for Illinois residents
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised to preserve abortion access for their constituents Tuesday less than a day after a Supreme Court document leaked that has thrown the future of Roe v. Wade into jeopardy.
Illinois 'will fight like hell' against overturning of Roe v. Wade decision, Pritzker says
"Illinois is a beacon of hope, and we will fight like hell for women here and across the nation. We support those who believe, not in limiting rights but expanding them. That is freedom, that is democracy," Pritzker said.