Chicago protesters rally as Supreme Court weighs fate of abortion pill mifepristone

The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on the abortion pill mifepristone and whether easier access to it should remain in place.

The justices are considering the Biden administration's appeal of lower court rulings that restricted access to the pill.

For now, the Supreme Court has been allowing the FDA to continue regulating the drug while the appeals process plays out. That includes continued telemedicine prescriptions and retail pharmacy dispensing.

"There's a possibility that the court will address the Comstock Act, which is a 19th century obscenity law which some abortion opponents are hoping the Trump administration, if there is a second Trump administration, will treat as a de facto ban on all abortions," said Mary Ziegler, a legal historian.

New data shows nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the US rely on mifepristone.

As the court heard arguments, protesters gathered outside in DC. Groups from both sides say they want their voices heard.

Supporters of the drug who showed up outside the Supreme Court say the drug is safe, while anti-abortion advocates argue the drug could be harmful to women.

There were also dueling rallies across the Chicago area.

One group called Students for Life of America and the Pro-Life Action League held its protest at the Walgreens headquarters in Chicago. CVS and Walgreens are the two largest pharmacy chains in the US that will be selling mifepristone.

Several pro-choice groups staged their own rallies, including one at Chicago's federal court building. They say mifepristone has been safely used in the US for over two decades and for decades before that in Western Europe.

The Supreme Court won't likely issue an opinion until June.