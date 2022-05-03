Lightfoot announces support for abortion access
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago will be an island of reproductive freedom if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Pro-life nonprofits in Illinois preparing for Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade
Kirt Wiggins, president of Caring Network Illinois, talks about the services they offer women with unplanned pregnancies and how they plan to adapt if Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level.
Non-scalable fence erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue
A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following concerns about protesters and demonstrations.
Illinois poised to become an abortion safe haven
Emily Werth from the ACLU discusses what the pending Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could mean for Illinois.
What to make of the leaked Supreme Court draft and the future of Roe v. Wade
Artemus Ward from Northern Illinois University returns to Good Day Chicago to share his perspective on what is next for the Supreme Court and the future of abortion access in the United States.
Roe v. Wade leak: Illinois leaders react to possible overturning of abortion rights
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois lawmakers called Tuesday a dark day, in reaction to the leaked Supreme Court document published by Politico. Even if that document is not final, lawmakers said this is an emergency.
Pro-choice Chicago demonstrators rally downtown for abortion rights
Former Illinois state rep Jeanne Ives weighs in on possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
The debate over abortion laws rages on. A supporter of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade shares with FOX 32 her perspective.
Reaction pours in after report says SCOTUS plans to overturn Roe v. Wade
A leaked draft suggests the US Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade - the abortion rights ruling that's stood for half a century. Professor Stephen Maynard Caliendo from North Central College joined FOX 32 to talk about it.
A protest was held in downtown Chicago Tuesday with people calling for the right to choose, while a local group is applauding the US Supreme Court’s potential move.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Pritzker, Lightfoot pledge to keep abortion access for Illinois residents
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised to preserve abortion access for their constituents Tuesday less than a day after a Supreme Court document leaked that has thrown the future of Roe v. Wade into jeopardy.
Illinois 'will fight like hell' against overturning of Roe v. Wade decision, Pritzker says
"Illinois is a beacon of hope, and we will fight like hell for women here and across the nation. We support those who believe, not in limiting rights but expanding them. That is freedom, that is democracy," Pritzker said.
Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report
Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.
Rep. Marie Newman slams leaked SCOTUS draft opinion looking to overturn Roe v. Wade decision
Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) shares her thoughts on the leaked draft that shows the Supreme Court may have its sights set on overturning the Roe v. Wade landmark decision.
Leak of Supreme Court draft opinion in Roe v. Wade ruling was 'highly unusual,' law professor says
Carolyn Shapiro, professor at IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, talks about the potential ramifications after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked, suggesting a potential overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling.