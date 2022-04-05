About 455 ghost guns recovered by Chicago police, aldermen urge lawmakers to make them illegal
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman and several members of the Chicago City Council are urging the Illinois General Assembly to make ghost guns illegal.
On Tuesday, the group, which includes Ald. Gilbert Villegas, introduced a resolution regarding the house bill.
They want the bill passed immediately.
Last year, the Chicago Police Department recovered approximately 455 ghost guns — which is two times more than New York City.
