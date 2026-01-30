Above-average snowfall keeps plow crews busy across Chicagoland

The Brief An unusually harsh winter with early heavy snow, extreme cold, and strong wind chills has intensified snow removal efforts in the Chicago area. Snowfall totals at O’Hare are well above average, keeping crews busy plowing, salting, and revisiting sites due to lake-effect snow. Worker safety is key, with layered clothing, frequent breaks, and advice for the public to walk carefully to avoid falls.



With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of the Chicago and Indiana area, it's shaping up to be a busy time for those in the snow removal business.

What we know:

There are two things that make this winter different – the early Thanksgiving snowfall where we had about a foot of snow in some parts and the last few weeks when we've had days below zero, and then you add the wind chill.

According to the National Weather Service, so far at O'Hare — the snow for this season is at more than 28 inches. The average for this point in the season is about 20.

Snow Systems from Wheeling had crews plowing parking lots, shoveling sidewalks, throwing down salt, and scraping ice from the sidewalks at the Jewel on Roosevelt and Canal. This crew averages between 15 and 20 stops a day when you have a snow event like Friday, and their day isn't done.

They're expecting to be busy all weekend long, and they're watching the forecast because the lake effect snow could have them going to the same job sites—multiple times.

Bob Slowikowski, who is one of the managers for Snow Systems, said it's important to not only keep the paths clear so they don't fall, but keep his co-workers safe.

"When it gets super dangerous is when you get your wind chills down below 20, you know -20, but the guys hunker down, Slowikowski said. "They'll dress accordingly, they'll get their clothes on for what they need to wear, they put some extra layers on and we get through. We'll get our job done because for a lot of the guys, during the winter, this is how they survive their off from their day jobs."

They make sure their crews take multiple breaks when that wind chill reaches that mark. They go in their cars or inside if that happens.

Slowikowski recommends walking like a penguin when in the city to stay safe from falls.