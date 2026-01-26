Chicago officials confident in salt supply as others face shortages

The Brief Chicago officials say the city has enough salt this winter, with more shipments arriving this week. Some private snow removal companies are facing shortages after suppliers canceled and halted salt orders. Businesses that can still find salt say they are paying double or triple the usual price.



While crews across the Chicago area plow snow and spread salt to keep roads safe, there is a nationwide salt shortage.

What we know:

Chicago Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard told FOX Chicago on Monday the city is in good shape and not concerned about a salt shortage this season.

The city began the winter with about 420,000 tons of salt and is receiving additional shipments Monday and Tuesday.

Others, however, may not be as prepared.

FOX Chicago obtained a letter from a snow removal business showing one of its suppliers warned last week that any orders placed after last Wednesday would be canceled and that no additional orders would be accepted.

The supplier cited a lack of available salt, saying once the supply in Lemont is depleted, it will not be replenished for the remainder of the season.

Stallard recalled a similar concern just a few years ago, when the department feared it could face a shortage.

"It was tense because you get into, it comes in by barge. Well if the rivers are frozen, it's a challenge. It comes in by rail. If it's so cold and if there's a struggle with the rail. Everybody's trying to get it here. It was a real concern and we sat and spent all summer and put our heads together and said how can we ensure that this never happens again," said Stallard.

What's next:

Stallard said that experience is why the city stockpiles salt during the summer months, when demand is low.

The snow removal business told FOX Chicago it is still able to find salt from other suppliers, but at a much higher cost—paying double or even triple the normal price.