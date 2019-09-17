Active shooter drill planned Tuesday at Water Tower Place

First responders will converge on Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Tuesday morning for an active shooter drill.

The drill is slated to begin at 6 a.m. at the Loop shopping center, Chicago police said. No further information was provided.

The drill comes over a month after 22 people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Road closures and detours are expected in the area. Police did not say when the drill would be over.