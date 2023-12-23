Ocala Paddock Mall Shooting: 1 dead, 1 woman shot, several others injured, suspect at large police say

Ocala police said one person died and multiple other people were injured during what they believe to be a targeted shooting at the Paddock Mall Saturday.

The incident started around 3:40 p.m. when Ocala police said they received a call in reference to multiple shots fired at the mall on State Road 200.

Officers arrived at the mall and discovered that the situation was not an "active shooter" situation, but there was in fact what they believe to be a targeted shooting that took place, police said during a press conference.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Nana La Nena

One man died from gunshot wounds inside the mall in a common area. A woman was shot in the leg and she's being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Other injuries included a broken arm and chest pain.

The shooter was allegedly a Black male dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and had a black mask partially covering his face.

Police said they are searching for the suspect who reportedly ran from the mall undetected. They are also conducting a secondary sweep of the mall.

"Our hearts and prayers goes out to the folks who had to witness this, to the families of the survivors out there, the young man that lost his life tonight," police said during a press conference.

Police ask that anyone who was present during the shooting call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

Ocala is about an hour and a half north of Orlando.